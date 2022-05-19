'Honest, upright leaders can't breathe in Congress': Amarinder Singh congratulates Jakhar for joining BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Amarinder Singh

Former Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh has congratulated Sunil Jakhar for joining the BJP. On Thursday, ex-Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar joined the BJP on Thursday in the presence of party chief J P Nadda, days after he quit the grand old party.

Amarinder Singh too had quit the Congress and floated his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress, following his unceremonious exit as the Punjab chief minister months ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Hours after Jakhar's induction into the BJP, Amarinder tweeted and took an apparent dig at the Congress. "Right man in the right party. Congratulations to Sunil Jakhar for joining the BJP. Honest and upright leaders like him cannot breathe in the Congress anymore," he tweeted.

Jakhar, a three-term MLA and a former Lok Sabha member from Gurdaspur, became emotional as he recalled the five-decade association of his family with the Congress.

"It is not easy to break a relationship with the Congress that spanned three generations – from 1972 till now. We had been with the Congress in good times and bad," Jakhar said. Jakhar said the BJP had welcomed him because he had not pursued politics for personal good.

A former Lok Sabha member, Jakhar was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee following allegations of anti-party activities by certain Punjab unit leaders against him.

