'Just by the way': Captain's advisor hits back with Aroosa Alam's pic amid war over 'ISI link' probe

The probe of Pakistani journalist Aroosa Alam's alleged links with Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has triggered a war between former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Taking to Twitter, the latter asked Amarinder Singh as to why he is 'perturbed' over Aroosa Alam's probe. Continuing to slam the former chief minister, Randhawa said the government also will probe who sponsored Alam's visa.

In a series of tweets, Punjab Deputy CM Randhawa said, "By the way, sir @capt_amarinder why are you so perturbed over probe on Aroosa and ISI links? Who sponsored her visa and everything concerning her will be thoroughly probed. I do hope everyone concerned will co-operate with police in the probe."

Earlier, Amarinder Singh had questioned the tall promises of Congress on Bargari sacrilege and drugs cases.

Retaliating to the same, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "Regarding poll promises, let me remind your sir @capt_amarinder that It was you who failed to take the probe in Maur blast, Bargari sacrilege and drugs cases to logical conclusions Rest assured, all these cases will be taken to a logical conclusion in coming days."

"Almighty is always great as you @capt_amarinder have suffered because you failed to fulfil the commitment towards Guru Sahib even after taking an oath of holy 'Gutka Sahib'. Punjab is and will remain in safe hand under @incpunjab government," his tweet read.

To this, former CM replied through his media advisor Raveen Thukral, his media advisor, Twitter handle "As for Bargari inquiry I dare you @Sukhjinder_INC to swear on Guru Granth Sahib ji and deny that both investigating officers Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh and Ranbir S Khatra were appointed on your recommendations. Do your job instead of making wild charges against me."

Finally, Raveen Thukral posted a photograph of Aroosa Alam with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with the caption, "Just by the way".

Amarinder Singh had earlier this week said he will launch a new political party soon to fight the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest".

Punjab is slated to go to the polls early next year.

