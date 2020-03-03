Amar Singh tweets from Singapore hospital 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Amar Singh tweets video saying 'Tiger Zinda Hai' on death rumours

Former Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh on his death rumours has posted a video on Twitter saying 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Amar Singh is being treated at a Singapore hospital.

Refuting rumours of his death, Amar Singh in Twitter video said, "I still have courage, I still have my enthusiasm, I am still in my senses... rumours that I was no more spread too fast... but I am alive... my treatment is going on and I will return soon with double energy. I will return and will live my life as per my culture and traditions, the way I have lived it so far..."

Through his video, Amar Singh also gave out a message to his so-called 'well-wishers, friends' who were 'worried' for his health saying he's not scared of it.

A couple of weeks ago, Amar Singh in another video posted on his Twitter had apologised to Amitabh Bachchan for his previous remarks on the Bachchan family.

An emotional Amar Singh, who is fighting his battle with life, in a video message regretted for overreacting against Amitabh Bachchan and his family. Amar Singh sent Amitabh Bachchan a video from a hospital bed in Singapore in which he has apologized to Bachchans for his comments in the past.

"Today is my father's death anniversary and I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death, I regret my over-reaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all."

