Alwar temples demolition: BJP, seers hold ‘aakrosh rally’ against Congress government

Scores of seers and Hindutva organisations in Rajasthan's Alwar are protesting against the demolition of temples during an anti-encroachment drive in the Rajgarh town. BJP leader and Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath along with his supporters also took part in the ‘aakrosh rally’ and demanded from the Congress government to reconstruct the temple.

The rally started from the Shaheed Smaarak and was moving towards the Collectorate when police put up barricades to stop the seers. Protesters were chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan.

Both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Rajasthan have been trading charges against each other over the demolition of temples in Rajgarh. While Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia accused the Congress of being behind the demolition, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra asserted that it was the decision of the city’s municipality headed by the saffron party.

Image Source : PTI A bulldozer being used to demolish a 300-year-old Shiva temple at Sarai Mohalla, in Alwar district of Rajasthan, Friday, April 22, 2022.

Two temples and some shops were demolished early this week on Sunday and Monday in Rajgarh with officials describing the action as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in the municipal town. They said the demolition was approved by the Rajgarh Nagar Palika Board. A 300-year-old Shiva temple was also bulldozed last week.

