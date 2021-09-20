'Crimes can happen in any state', says Congress on Alwar lynching case; BJP steps up attack

Follow us on Image Source : ANI An FIR was registered against six people. No arrests have been made so far in the case, the police said.

The BJP has slammed Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan over the Alwar lynching case where 19-year-old man was brutally beaten up by local crowd after he hit a woman on the road. The man succumbed to injuries later.

The opposition has scaled up the attack after Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala while speaking on the Alwar lynching case said that crimes can happen in any state.

Addressing a presser, Surjewala said, "...crimes can happen in any state, crime prevention is our duty we will continue to do so... In alwar those who attacked were arrested and are behind bars. They will be chargesheeted and given harshest of punishment but the Hathras (UP) family is still crying for justice after a year..."

Though Surjewala said some people have been arrested but according to police no arrests have been made.

Hitting out at Congress, BJP leader Sanju Verma said, "Muslim mob lynched Dalit, Yogesh Jatav, near Alwar, on 15th Sept 21. This is the same place where Cow smuggler Pehlu Khan was beaten in 2017. Why is National Media silent on Jatav's killing? Dalits being brutalised in Rajasthan but not a word by @RahulGandhi."

Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar has said that mob attacking that man is a crime, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has to answer on this adding crimes against Dalits in the state are on the rise.

Former legislator Gyandev Ahuja said that the accused must face trial for mob lynching.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased, Yogesh, held a demonstration near Badodamev police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district, where the accident took place, demanding that those involved in the attack be arrested immediately.

"Yogesh hit a woman with his motorcycle in Meena Ka Baas area on September 15 and was thrashed by locals. He was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur where he died during treatment. After the post-mortem, his family members held a protest with the body demanding that the guilty be arrested," the police said.

"His family members ended their protest and removed the body from the road after they were assured of a fair probe in the matter," they said.

After the incident, an FIR was registered against six people. An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far in the case, the police said.

