Alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia protest outside CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence against Delhi violence

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: People participate in a candle light march urging peace be restored as situation in east delhi area remains tense, at India Gate in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Eleven people have lost their lives during clashes between those against and those supporting the new citizenship law since Monday.

Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) on Wednesday organised a joint demonstration and protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvine Kejriwal's residence seeking immediate action against those responsible for violence in the national capital and restoring peace in the city.

Slogans were raised late Tuesday night outside Kejriwal's residence calling him out to take action against those responsible for Northeast Delhi violence which has already claimed 13 lives including one policeman.

These protesters, calling themselves 'concerned citizens', asked the Chief Minister to personally visit affected areas with local MLAs and take measures to de-escalate tensions.

They also asked Kejriwal to inform the citizens about the measures taken by the Delhi government to curtail this issue of violence.

Late Tuesday night, Kejriwal called an urgent meeting at his residence. MLAs of all violence-hit areas of Delhi were present in the meeting. Kejriwal asked them to take stock of the situation and take all necessary steps to restore peace.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with the Delhi Police and the Home Ministry officials to review the violence that had erupted in Delhi over the amended citizenship act. Shah asked political leaders to rise above party lines and tackle the situation effectively.

At least 13 people have died in Delhi so far and around 190 have been injured in the violence that spiraled out of proportion on Monday.