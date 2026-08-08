Almora innovator successfully tests electric flying car, says it aims to provide personal sky mobility

New Delhi:

An Almora-based innovator, Ravi Tamta, has developed and successfully tested a prototype of an electric flying vehicle in a bid to provide personal sky mobility to the people. Tamta developed the vehicle, called Hapida Skynex, for a year, and it underwent a trial under administrative supervision with adequate safety arrangements. He stated that the test was successful.

The test flight went viral on social media, as several users shared videos of Tamta's act. The test was conducted on open ground in Almora. The vehicle has been designed to safely carry a single passenger through the air. The successful demonstration has positioned Tamta's innovation among the most talked-about indigenous technology developments in recent days.

Tamta spoke to news agency ANI after the trial, highlighting the features of the single-seat craft, which uses a modified drone technology. "This is a flying vehicle developed to boost personal flying mobility for the future," Tamta said. The young innovator emphasised how transportation has changed over the centuries. "Transportation has changed in different eras from bullock carts, to trucks, to railways and then to aircraft. However, the current aircraft are expensive on the pocket and not accessible at all places. I wanted to bring an alternative to that with an aim to help people fly off from their homes for any medical emergency or any other use. I want to make personal sky mobility the future," he added.

'We can cover any distance from this prototype': Tamta

Tamta further gave a glimpse of the distance the prototype can cover, revealing that it has no such limitation. "This is a prototype. We can cover any distance from this. We can increase charging hours to any amount we want. It took a year for me to make this vehicle. My family has always been supportive to me. I have developed several projects, and my family has been so helpful to me," Tamta said. He further stated that he has been in talks with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the government for taking a permit for the vehicle. "I am in talks with the DGCA and the government. The authorities have begun work in this matter," he said.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulates Ravi Tamta

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also congratulated Ravi Tamta for the successful flight test and praised his achievement. "Heartiest congratulations to young innovator Ravi Tamta from Almora, Uttarakhand, on the successful flight test of the HAPIDA SKYNEX prototype, developed through innovation in drone technology. This achievement of yours demonstrates that there is no lack of talent, innovation, or scientific mindset among our youth," he wrote on X.

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