An Alliance Air ATR-72 aircraft, with around 55 passengers onboard from Delhi on Saturday went off the runnway at Jabalpur.

Officials said that there are around 55 passengers on the flight. All of them are safe. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation officials will reach the spot to investigate the accident, officials said.

