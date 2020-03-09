Allahabad High Court orders removal of posters naming, shaming anti-CAA protesters

The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the removal of posters naming and shaming the anti-Citizenship protesters in Lucknow. The hoardings put up on Thursday by the Lucknow administration had pictures and names of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, Congress worker Sadaf Jafar, who were booked and sent to jail. The order was pronounced by a bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha.

The matter pertains to violent protest that took place against the new citizenship law on December 19 in Lucknow last year when public and private properties were damaged and set on fire by the rioters.

The administration assessed the damage to be worth Rs 1.55 crore in Parivartan Chowk and the old city area.