Allahabad High Court hearing today over 'name and shame' hoardings in Lucknow

UP government installed hoarding to name and shame those involved in anti-violence in the state.

In a rare move, the Allahabad High Court today will hear a case relating to the hoarding put up by the Uttar Pradesh goverment to name and shame those who indulged in the anti-CAA violence in the state.

In the hoardings put up by the UP government, it also has name, photos and addresses of those who have named in the violence in Lucknow.

Yogi-led UP government, in order to crackdown on protesters, asked them to pay for the damage done to the public property during the anti-CAA protests.

The UP administration had also attached the property of those indulged in violence and sent notices asking them to pay for the damage.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the UP government has justified hoardings naming and shaming rioters saying it was done considering the larger public interest in mind.

