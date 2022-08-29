Allahabad HC directs Mathura court to decide on plea seeking ASI survey within 4 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah mosque, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

The Allahabad High Court directed a Mathura court on Monday to pass an order within four months on an application seeking an

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah. Justice Piyush Agrawal passed the order on a petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and another. The court disposed of the petition with a direction to decide the application within four months.

It was claimed in the application that the disputed complex was earlier a temple and the Shahi Idgah was built by demolishing it. Kansa had imprisoned Krishna's parents in the Dwapar era where the mosque stands now. It is the birthplace of Krishna, the application claims.

The petition was filed in the high court seeking expeditious disposal of the application filed before the Mathura court with a prayer to get a survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) of the Krishna Janmabhoomi and the Shahi Idgah.

