Allahabad HC disposes of plea seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship, asks Centre to decide The Lucknow bench comprising Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Rajiv Singh asked the Central Government to arrive to a final decision regarding the PIL and provided liberty to the petitioner to approach the court again after that.

New Delhi:

The Allahabad High Court (Lucknow Bench) has disposed of a PIL seeking the cancellation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship, directing the Centre to make a final decision on the matter and inform the petitioner promptly, as it involves communication between two foreign governments. The court also granted the petitioner the liberty to approach the court again once the government reaches a final decision.

The bench comprising Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Rajiv Singh said that the central government is unable to provide a specific timeline for addressing the petitioner’s complaint. In such a situation, the court stated that there is no justification for keeping the petition pending. The court further informed the petitioner, S Vignesh Shishir, the liberty to pursue alternative legal remedies if he wishes to continue the matter.

While the petition has been closed for now, the petitioner retains the right to approach the court again once a final decision is made by the Central Government.