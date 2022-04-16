All you need to know about Lord Hanuman's statue unveiled by PM Modi in Morbi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the unveiling ceremony of the 108 ft tall statue of Lord Hanuman, in Morbi, Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 108-feet tall statue of Lord Hanuman today, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. The statue located in Gujarat's Morbi is one part of the 'Char Dham for Hanuman Ji Project' undertaken by industrialist Nikhil Nanda back in 2008.

Here's all you need to know about the grand statue:

The first statue in the series of the project was completed in 2010 at Jakhu Mandir, Shimla. This is the 2nd idol that was unveiled through a digital inauguration in Morbi, Gujarat by PM Narendra Modi. The construction of the Hanuman statue in Morbi Gujarat was started in the year 2018. The statue was built at the cost of ₹10 crores. The industrialist considers it as a blessing that the project was completed within time. It’s an auspicious occasion for all the citizens of India. Same as Jakhu, this statue would witness a footfall of thousands of devotees every month and within no time would become a famous spot for pilgrimage. It is also expected that the gigantic statue would bring a lot of prosperity to the Morbi district and attract several lakhs of people from all around the world once the ‘4 Dhams of Lord Hanuman’ are constructed across four corners of India. Recently, the foundation stone of the 3rd Hanuman Ji idol has also been laid in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Febraury 23, 2022 in Olaikuda, Rameswaram. The HC Nanda Trust envisions these four murtis as 4 Modern Dhams of Lord Hanuman overlooking and protecting India from all four corners and serving as places of pilgrimage for millions of devotees from across the world.

