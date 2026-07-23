Connaught Place shops and offices to remain closed after 6.30 pm today amid CJP protest

New Delhi:

All shops and establishments in the Connaught Place, including offices and restaurants, have been directed to close their operations by 6.30 pm on Thursday, said the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA). The development comes in view of the ongoing protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in central Delhi following the irregularities in the NEET UG examination.

In a statement, the NDTA urged all establishment owners and occupiers to cooperate and ensure strict compliance with the above directions to "avoid any unpleasant situation and save yourself from any loss of property and injury".

"As advised by the Chairman NDMC and Vice Chairman NDMC, telephonically, looking at the critical situation around CP, it is has been strictly advised that all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, shall close for the day by 6.30 pm, today that is 23.07.2026," the NDTA statement read.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Connaught Place shops and offices have been directed to close their operation after 6.30 pm on Thursday.

The situation in central Delhi has largely remained chaotic for a past few days because of the ongoing CJP protests, with the agitators remaining firm on their demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak. Sources have told India TV that the CJP has also rejected government's offer to resume talks, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing setting up of fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

However, the government has kept assuring the Centre that it is concerned about the students' issues and assured that action is being taken. Speaking to news agency ANI, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday that those responsible for NEET paper leak will be punished at the earliest.

Sitharaman also attacked opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for politicising the matter, accusing that they don't want a fair discussion over the issues in the Parliament. She, however, appealed to the opposition and said they must engage in a comprehensive debate and discuss the issues.

"At the level of the Prime Minister, a response has been given, in fact much before today's announcement of setting up fast track courts and assuring the punishments will be handed over to those people who violated the sacredness of an exam by leaking the papers, by buying papers, by selling papers. Even earlier to this announcement, the government arrested those people who actually committed this crime," Sitharaman said.

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