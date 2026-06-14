All rebel TMC MPs likely to merge with Nationalist Citizens Party: Sources

New Delhi:

All rebel MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are likely to merge with another political outfit, the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), and extend its support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, said sources on Sunday (June 14).

The proposed move, if formalised, would mark a significant political development amid the ongoing turmoil within the TMC following the rebellion by a section of its MPs and MLAs.

The Nationalist Citizens Party has a presence in Assam, Tripura, Bengal, the Northeast, and other regions. The party has previously contested elections in Tripura. During the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, Jahangir Ali contested from the Kailashahar constituency in Unakoti district on the Nationalist Citizens Party ticket.

Rebel MPs meet Bhupender Yadav before visiting Lok Sabha Speaker

According to sources, the decision regarding the proposed merger was discussed when the rebel TMC MPs held a meeting with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav. Sources further claimed that BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura was also present during the meeting, where the merger proposal was deliberated.

The rebel TMC MPs also met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in Delhi after meeting with Yadav.

The visit came a day after confidant Sudip Bandyopadhyay, seen as one of Mamata Banerjee's closest aides, joined the rebel camp after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Yadav in Delhi.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Rebel TMC MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

It is pertinent to mention that the TMC has been grappling with a major rebellion among its legislators and parliamentarians following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The rebels have claimed two more MPs are set to join them, taking their strength in the Lok Sabha to 22.

There has been no official confirmation from the rebel TMC leaders or the Nationalist Citizens Party regarding the merger.

Rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs

The 19 rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs are:

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Satabdi Roy Bapi Haldar Sharmila Sarkar Prasun Bandyopadhyay Jagadish Barma Basunia Asit Kumar Mal Arup Chakraborty Rachna Banerjee Saayoni Ghosh Khalilur Rahaman Abu Taher Khan Yusuf Pathan Mitali Bag Mala Roy Kalipada Soren Deepak Adhikari June Malia Partha Bhowmick Sudip Bandyopadhyay

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