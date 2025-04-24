All-party meeting on Pahalgam terror attack underway at Parliament, leaders observe two-minute silence The Central government has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack. Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar called on President Droupadi Murmu to brief her about the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

An all-party meeting called by the Central Government is underway at the Parliament Annexe building. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Dr S Jaishankar are present in the meeting. A two-minute silence was observed during the all-party meeting called by the Central Government to honour the innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Others attending the meeting include Congress President and Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent leaders.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The government of India has decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.