Parliament Monsoon Session: Centre calls all-party meeting today

Parliament Monsoon Session: The central government has called an all-party meeting today (July 19), ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The meeting has been called to deliberate on various issues related to Parliament's monsoon session. The Parliament Session will commence on July 20.

The meeting has been called by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi. It aims to build a consensus, ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament. It's a customary get-together on the eve of a session's start as various parties put across their issues at the meeting attended by senior government ministers.

Earlier in July, Union Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will start in the old building.

Parliament session is expected to be stormy

The Parliament session is expected to be stormy with the BJP and opposition parties sharpening attacks on each other as they gear up for a host of assembly polls this year and the Lok Sabha election next year. The opposition parties are seeking to corner the government over the Manipur crisis besides the issues of price rise and alleged misuse of probe agencies. The last session was also marred by frequent opposition protests.

Following the all-party meeting, separate meetings of BJP leaders from the BJP-led NDA will also be held on Wednesday as the ruling bloc frames its strategy for the session.

Parliament session till August 11

The monsoon session of Parliament is slated to continue till August 11. "Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had tweeted earlier.

He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days. "I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said.

UCC expected to be tabled

The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is expected to be one of the major points of discussion in the upcoming parliamentary session. The Centre is also expected to table a bill that will replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance (GNCTD).

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi, leading to protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

The government is also expected to introduce the National Research Foundation Bill, which paves the way for a new agency to improve India's research capability in science and technology.

