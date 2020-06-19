All-party meeting on India-China border tensions underway: Who all are attending

Image Source : PTI BJP President JP Nadda/FILE

An all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation along the India-China border is currently underway. The virtual meeting comes after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were martred in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday night. The all-party meeting is being attended by top leaders of major political parties of the country. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said they were not invited for the meeting.

Congress and other opposition parties have asked the government to be transparent about the situation on the border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

Who all are attending all-party meet

JP Nadda, BJP Sonia Gandhi, Congress MK Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Jaggan Reddy, YSR Congress party Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nitish Kumar, JDU (Janata Dal United) D Raja, Communist Party of India (CPI) Sitaram Yechury, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Pinaki Mishra, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Sukhbir Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) Mayawati, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Ramdas Athawale, Republican Party of India (RPI) Conrad Sangma, National People's Party (NPP) Prem Singh Tamang, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Zoramthanga, Mizo National Front (MNF)

