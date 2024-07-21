Govt to hold all-party meet ahead of Budget session, TMC to skip meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Parliament

Budget Session: The government has convened an all-party meeting today (July 21) ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 22 and will conclude on August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget in Parliament on July 23.

In an official press release, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said that Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both houses of the Parliament, ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament. The All-Party Meeting will be held at 11 am at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi.

TMC to skip meeting

This will be Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's first time participating in the customary session-eve meeting of floor leaders from all parties if he attends it.

Trinamool Congress sources have indicated that no representatives from their party will be present at the meeting, as July 21 is observed by the party as Martyrs Day.

The July 21 Martyrs' Day is observed in memory of 13 Congress supporters who were killed in 1993 when the Kolkata Police opened fire during a march to the state secretariat, Writers' Buildings, while the CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power in West Bengal.

At that time, Mamata Banerjee was the state Youth Congress chief. She has continued to commemorate the day with a rally each year, even after founding the Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998.

First budget of Modi 3.0 govt

This is the first budget session after the conclusion of the general elections and the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha. In the Lok Sabha elections, BJP and its allies managed to retain the treasury bench in the Parliament. Accordingly, the budget which will be presented in this session will be the first in their third term. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget in the house on July 23 which will be followed by a discussion in both the houses.

In the first Parliament session following the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha, the opposition INDIA bloc raised several issues, including the recent NEET controversy, the situation in Manipur, and rising prices, leading to disruptions and adjournments.

Protests also occurred in both Houses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. In the Lok Sabha, opposition MPs shouted slogans demanding a statement on Manipur during the Prime Minister's speech, while in the Rajya Sabha, the opposition staged a walkout.

