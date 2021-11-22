Monday, November 22, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Govt calls for all-party meet on November 28; PM Modi likely to attend

Govt calls for all-party meet on November 28; PM Modi likely to attend

Besides Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: November 22, 2021 19:01 IST
all party meet
Image Source : PTI

Govt calls for all-party meet on November 28; PM Modi likely to attend

Ahead of the winter session of Parliament, the government has called an all-party meeting on November 28, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Monday.

The floor leaders of all the political parties from both houses of Parliament have been invited to the meeting, they added. Besides Modi, senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, will represent the government at the meeting.

On the evening of November 28, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a meeting of the floor leaders of the Upper House of Parliament.

Similarly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to call a meeting of the floor leaders in the Lower House on November 27.

Also Read: SKM writes open letter to PM Modi after farm laws repeal; lists six demands

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News