All-party delegation led by Sanjay Jha concludes India’s outreach against terrorism: 'Going back satisfied' BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi asserted that their purpose was to convey to these countries about Pakistan's support for terrorism.

Kuala Lumpur:

The all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha concluded their multi-nation visit and left for India on Tuesday, emphasising that they are going back "very satisfied" and the job that the Indian Government entrusted to them was accomplished to a "great extent".

Aparajita Sarangi says their visit has been fulfilled

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi asserted that the purpose of their visit has been fulfilled. "I would say that I feel very much enriched at the end of 13 days of massive touring in five countries. We started the tour on the 21st of May, and today is the 3rd of June, and we are heading towards India. Definitely going to India is very much welcome for all of us. We are looking forward to going to our motherland. But I would definitely say that the purpose with which we had come has been fulfilled in my mind," she said.

The BJP MP stated that their purpose was to convey to these countries about Pakistan's support for terrorism.

"We started from Japan, then we went to the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan and Malaysia. Of course, the responses of the governments in five different countries were different from one another, I must say. We have come here with a purpose. We wanted to convey to these countries India's stand on cross-border terrorism. We wanted to tell them that there was zero tolerance for terrorism. We wanted to tell them that Pakistan has been nurturing, promoting, and nourishing terrorism. Therefore, all the countries with whom we had interaction, we requested to put in a word to Pakistan and tell them that this has to stop. Pakistan has been a habitual offender. It has been creating problems for all of us over a period of time, and that is why we have come and met a cross-section of people," Sarangi said.

"We spoke to a couple of people, a couple of societies, a couple of associations, and we are going back very satisfied. I think the job that had been entrusted to us by the government of India has been accomplished to a great extent," Aparajita Sarangi said.

John Brittas terms their visit ‘successful’ one

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, John Brittas, another member of the delegation termed their visit as a "successful" one."

It has been a successful trip to the five nations. We met many sections of society. We could convey the message of India about what actually happened and how cross-border terrorism affects us. We understand that they appreciate that India wants to be on the path of peace and progress," Brittas said.

‘There was unanimous condemnation of terrorism’

Former Indian Ambassador to France Dr Mohan Kumar, who is a member of the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, said that the takeaway was that there was unanimous and universal condemnation of terrorism.

"We just concluded this visit to five countries...I can confidently say...an all-party delegation was appreciated by all our interlocutors. It was accepted that India spoke in one voice, that is the one takeaway. The second takeaway is that there was a unanimous and universal condemnation of terrorism. There was support for India's action and condolences for victims (of the Pahalgam attack). We have conveyed clearly to them that it was not our choice to have a war and that we were merely responding to the horrific terrorist attacks," Kumar told ANI.

The Indian delegation, led by JD(U) MP Jha, includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, among others. The delegation's tour includes stops in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, underscoring India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development.

(With inputs from ANI)