Coronavirus: MNCs, BPOs, IT firms in Gurugram advised to shut; employees asked to work from home till March 31

Image Source : PTI Health Ministry issues advisory to shut down all MNCs, IT firms, BPOs in Gurugram till March 31

Haryana health authorities have issued an advisory to all Gurugram MNCs, BPOs and IT firms to shut down till March 31. The measure has taken been keeping in mind the growing threat of COVID-19 in the NCR. The advisory also encourages the companies to ask their employees to work from home.

Delhi-NCR has seen 8 confirmed cases of coronavirus, one of these infected has also succumbed to the disease.

All cinema halls, multiplexes, and gyms in the region have already been asked to shut down temporarily.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government announced that all government offices will remain shut for the next 7 days with the exception of essential and emergency services.

Maharashtra has seen the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases of any state in India -- 41. On Tuesday, India's third death because of coronavirus was also reported from Mumbai.

The government has imposed Section 144 in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad region that has had a concentration of coronavirus cases in the state.