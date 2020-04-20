Monday, April 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. All kids from Kota to be home quarantined: Yogi Adityanath

All kids from Kota to be home quarantined: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that all children, who have been brought by buses from Kota in Rajasthan, should be put in home quarantine.  

IANS IANS
Lucknow Published on: April 20, 2020 13:52 IST
All kids from Kota to be home quarantined: Yogi Adityanath
Image Source : FILE

All kids from Kota to be home quarantined: Yogi Adityanath 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that all children, who have been brought by buses from Kota in Rajasthan, should be put in home quarantine. Addressing a meeting of Team 11 officials here on Monday morning, the Chief Minister said that all children should be asked to download the Aarogya app and follow the directions given in it.

The Uttar Pradesh government had sent 2,000 buses to Kota to evacuate children from the state who were stranded there due to the lockdown. The children were brought and taken to their respective districts.

He further said that testing laboratories should be set up in all districts that do not have the facility.

The Chief Minister said that special care should be taken to follow safety protocols where some relaxation has been allowed during the lockdown to allow certain sectors to start functioning.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X