It's Official: All international flight temporarily suspended at Delhi Airport from Sunday

All international flight operations will be temporarily suspended at Delhi Airport from March 22, 0001 hrs GMT at the port of origin to March 29, 0001 GMT as per the advisory issued by the Govt of India, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed on Friday. The Government of India on Thursday issued an advisory where it said that no scheduled international commercial passenger flights will be allowed to land in India from March 22 for one week amid coronavirus pandemic.It has also asked the Railways and civil aviation to suspend all concessional travel except for students, patients and divyang category.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, data put out by the Union Health Ministry, out of the 195 cases, 20 were discharged and cured of the virus across India, four died, while 171 still remained active. "Total number of active COVID-19 cases across India were 171. There have been four deaths across the country because of the virus," the Health Ministry said. Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka have reported one each coronavirus related deaths.

Among the 20 states where the virus has appeared so far, Maharashtra has the highest patient count. The state has 44 Indian patients and three foreigners patients. None has been cured so far in the state.

"A total of 14,31,734 passengers were screened at airports till date," the Ministry added.

Of the total 195 cases found across India, 163 were Indians while 32 are foreigners.

