All diesel-run buses, autos to discontinue operation in Patna from April 1

Tuesday, March 29, 2022
     
According to a decision taken in 2019 itself, the bus and auto operators were given time till March 31, 2022, so that the vehicle owners can convert their vehicles from diesel to CNG.

Nitish Chandra Reported by: Nitish Chandra @NitishIndiatv
Patna Updated on: March 29, 2022 21:05 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Highlights

  • All diesel-run autos and buses in Patna will discontinue operation from April 1.
  • The decision has been taken to control the ever-increasing air pollution in Patna.
  • About 250 diesel buses and more than 12 thousand diesel-run autos will be taken out of urban areas.

In an attempt to reduce air pollution in the city, the Patna administration on Tuesday announced that all diesel-run autos and buses in the city will discontinue operation from April 1. This would mean that about 250 diesel buses and more than 12 thousand diesel-run autos will be taken out of urban areas. 

The decision has been taken to control the ever-increasing air pollution in Patna.

According to a decision taken in 2019 itself, the bus and auto operators were given time till March 31, 2022, so that the vehicle owners can convert their vehicles from diesel to CNG. 

Hundreds of diesel vehicles are still running in Patna city despite the grant given by the government. After extending the deadline several times, the Transport Department is now adamant to stick to the time limit this time. Therefore, all such vehicles will be outside the city from April 1.

