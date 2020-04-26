All 8 coronavirus-infected patients discharged from Greater Noida hospital

Image Source : PTI Representational image

All eight persons admitted to a hospital in Greater Noida were on Sunday discharged after testing negative for the second time. All the patients, admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS Greater Noida), will now undergo the necessary quarantine period of 14 days at their homes.

The group of patients cured included an 82-year-old woman and a new-born along with her mother.

The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, was also personally present at the hospital to bid farewell to the recovered patients. "Nearly 89 per cent of the patients admitted to the hospital have recovered," said Yathiraj. He added that only four coronavirus patients were admitted to the hospital, as of then.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP is among the worst-hit districts in the state but has a recovery percentage of 61.73, according to the official statistics.

"Total 92 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Three of them have tested positive and 89 negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar is now 115," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

(with inputs from India TV correspondent Harender and PTI)

Also read: 3 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total count 115

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage