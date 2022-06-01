Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Aligarh: Professor sent on leave after right-wing leaders object to him offering namaz in college lawns.

A college professor in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh was sent on compulsory leave after a video showing him performing 'namaz' in the college lawns went viral and Hindu right-wing youth leaders demanded action against him.

The incident was reported in Sri Varshney College following which Professor SR Khalid was on Tuesday (May 31) sent on one month's compulsory leave.

A spokesman of the college told media that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter after some youth leaders belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) charged the teacher of indiscipline and trying to disturb peace by offering prayers at a public place.

Police complaint:

A complaint in this connection was also filed at Kuwarsi police station.

Police said action in the matter will be taken after receiving a report from the college authorities.

Student leader Deepak Sharma Azaad told reporters that by offering 'namaaz' inside the college campus, the professor was trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere.

