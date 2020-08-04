Aligarh Muslim University aircraft, gifted by IAF listed on OLX for sale for Rs 9.99 crore

Image Source : FILE Aligarh University aircraft, gifted by IAF listed on OLX for sale for Rs 9.99 crore

An aircraft gifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in 2009, installed in the campus was listed online for sale on online website OLX at a price of Rs 9.99 crore on Monday.

However, the post was removed soon after the incident came to light. Also, university authorities have clarified that the post on the website is false and is an attempt to defame the institution.

"The post on OLX about the sale of aircraft installed in the campus is wrong. University has not taken any step to auction or sell it. We are looking into the matter. It''s an attempt to defame the university," said Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU Proctor.

The aircraft installed at the university as a symbol of the Indian Air Force (IAF) outside the AMU's engineering department in 2009 was listed on OLX for sale for Rs 999,99,999 on August 3.

As soon as this was known, the university administration swung into action and the advertisement was removed after some time.

The MiCO MiG-23BN fighter plane was retired after being in the Indian Air Force for nearly 28 years.

