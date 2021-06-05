Aligarh Hooch Tragedy: SSP Kalanidhi Naithani's team arrests accused carrying Rs 25,000 bounty

Image Source : INDIA TV UP Police makes arrest in the Aligarh Hooch tragedy case.

Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani and his team has arrested one Neeraj Chaudhary (Anil Chaudhary's brother-in-law), contractor Choub Singh and Banwari Lal who were involved in dealing of adulterated liquor in Aligarh Hooch tragedy. The accused were carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000.

SSP Naithani said that so far a total of 17 cases have been registered in the case while 40 have been arrested. Of those arrested, Neeraj Chaudhary and Munish Sharma were carrying a reward of 25,000 while one Vipin Yadav had a bountry of Rs 50,000.

Police has destroyed property of accused worth Rs 5 crore and attached property of another Rs 100 crore. More than 200 locations in 5 states have been raided by the formed teams.

On the basis of the statement of the accused and evidence, a huge quantity of adulterated liquor (7,476 liters of illicit liquor), 5,723 fake lids, 3,200 rapers and 5,410 QR codes have been recovered.

More than 1,000 liters of spirits have also been seized. Along with this, the police have seized more than 150 illegal liquor boxes, packing cartoons and incriminating documents including three four-wheelers.

At least 22 died in the Aligarh Hooch tragedy while several others in critical condition after allegedly consuming spurious liquor supplied by a contracted vendor last week.

ALSO READ | Aligarh Hooch Tragedy: UP Government removes state Excise Commissioner R. Guruprasad

Latest India News