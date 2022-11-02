Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
  Aligarh: Five killed, many injured as bus hits several vehicles on highway

Aligarh: Five killed, many injured as bus hits several vehicles on highway

Aligarh highway accident: The private bus from Punjab suddenly lost control and hit a dozen vehicles including cars, tempos, and two-wheelers, police said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Aligarh Published on: November 02, 2022 11:53 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Aligarh: Five killed, many injured as bus hits several vehicles on highway.

Highlights

  • Five people were killed and over half a dozen were injured in UP's Aligarh
  • A private bus hit several vehicles on a highway in Aligarh, said police today
  • The incident took place on Tuesday in an area between Jattari and Tappal township

Aligarh highway accident: Five people were killed and over half a dozen were injured when a private bus hit several vehicles on a highway in Aligarh, police said on Wednesday (November 2).

The incident took place on Tuesday night in an area between Jattari and Tappal township, they said.

While three people died on the spot, two succumbed in the hospital, the police said.

The private bus from Punjab suddenly lost control and hit a dozen vehicles including cars, tempos, and two-wheelers, they said.

The police and district officials rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations, they said.

According to the eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the bus driver, who appeared to be in an inebriated state, hit a tempo parked on the road.

The injured were rushed to district and private hospitals nearby, a district official said, adding they are stated to be stable. 

(With PTI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Etawah: Four killed, 42 injured after bus meets with accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

ALSO READ: UP: Three of family die after daughter-in-law accidentally puts pesticide in tea

