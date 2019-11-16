Image Source : PTI Alert level crossing gateman prevents train mishap in Odisha

A possible mishap was averted on Saturday after an alert gateman at a level crossing at VSS Nagar area here signalled an approaching superfast train to stop on seeing a herd of buffaloes crossing the tracks, a Railway official said.

The buffalo herd came in the way of 22805 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Superfast Express, prompting gateman A Tripathy to signal it to stop which was complied to by the loco pilot, he said.

The train was supposed to pass the spot through which the buffaloes were crossing within a few minutes before it was halted, the official said. The gateman was appreciated for the timely action he had taken that averted an accident and also saved the lives of the bovines, he added.