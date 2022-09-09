Alert GRP officer saves woman from being crushed by train in UP's Firozabad | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A viral video shows a woman crossing the railway tracks at Firozabad Railway Station.

A major accident was averted on Friday when a constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) saved a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad from being crushed by a train.

A viral video shows a woman crossing the railway tracks at Firozabad Railway Station. Unaware of the speeding train, the woman walks on the tracks. She tries to get on the platform as the train nears but is seen unable to lift herself off the tracks. This is when a brave GRP official steps in and pulls the woman on the platform.

"We spotted a woman crossing the railway line as a train neared. While I ran from one end, another railway official ran from the other. He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved," GRP Constable, Shivlal Meena said.

