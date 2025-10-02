OPINION | Alarm bells for Munir: Revolt in Pak Occupied Kashmir Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, exiled PoK leader now based in Switzerland, has alleged that the ISI is using brute force to crush the movement, but the people will not rest till real freedom is achieved.

New Delhi:

There is widespread revolt in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir during the last three days with people chasing away and beating up army soldiers on the streets. The Awami Action Committee has declared a fight to the finish. Eight people have died so far and more than 100 injured in street violence sparked by firing from Pakistan Rangers. Thousands of people have started marching from towns, villages and hilly hamlets towards PoK's capital Muzaffarabad from all directions. Huge containers were used to block the march, but the protesters threw the containers into the rivers.

Awami Action Committee leaders like Shaukat Mir are alleging that Asim Munir's army has clamped ban on media coverage after ordering the armed to fire on protesters. The ground reality of 'Azad Kashmir' is now open. The embers of revolt were already burning over the last several years, but on September 29, when Asim Munir sent a thousand soldiers to Muzaffarabad, it blew up. Soldiers fired on peaceful protesters killing two and injured dozens. In the beginning, the protest was confined to Muzaffarabad and Mirpur, but later the entire PoK joined the movement. People are openly saying there is no difference between the army and terrorist outfits.

Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, exiled PoK leader now based in Switzerland, has alleged that the ISI is using brute force to crush the movement, but the people will not rest till real freedom is achieved. When the movement began, the demands were for basic facilities and against price rise, but now the protesters want the puppet government installed by the army be thrown out.

The voices of revolt are a warning signal for Asim Munir. It has caused a setback to his plans. PoK, which was being used by Pakistani army as launchpad for pushing armed infiltrators into India, is now reverberating with anti-army slogans. Asim Munir may not be getting a sound sleep at night. The visuals from PoK are quite clear. People's patience is fast running out, soldiers are firing on innocent civilians. Protesters are now openly saying they won't allow the army and ISI to send armed infiltrators from PoK to Kashmir. Asim Munir will now have to find alternate methods to deal with the crisis.

RSS@100: How Modi realised dreams of Sangh Parivar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the centenary celebration of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which completed 100 years of its existence on Vijayadashami this year. Modi released a Rs 100 commemorative coin depicting Bharat Mata and the national emblem and a special postage stamp. In his speech, Modi said, he is proud of being a swayamsevak of RSS, which has been engaged in character building and uniting society, right from the dark days of Partition till today. "Nation first" is the motto of RSS, he said.

Modi spoke from the depth of his heart on what he learnt as a swayamsevak and what he observed over the last seven decades.

He said, his government has decided to work on mission mode to tackle the problems arising from demographic change. At the same time, he reminded people that RSS has always worked for eradicating the evils of caste system and untouchability in Hindu society.

One can have differences with the ideology of RSS, but nobody can raise a finger at its patriotism. For the last 100 years, RSS had been the target of abuses and allegations. It was alleged that RSS was behind the assassination of Gandhi, it was also alleged that RSS is outrightly anti-Muslim, but today Prime Minister Modi spelled out in detail the humanitarian service and patriotism of RSS.

For the first time, any Prime Minister in India spoke about the heritage of RSS and its contribution to society. What bigger gift can be than this fulsome praise by the Prime Minister for RSS in its 100th year? Throughout his life, Modi worked tirelessly as a pracharak of RSS and when he became Prime Minister, he fulfilled the Sangh Parivar's dreams by abrogating Article 370 and building the Ram Janmasthan Temple in Ayodhya. Who else but Modi can be the best 'pracharak' for RSS in its 100th year?

