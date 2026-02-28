Alappuzha Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Alappuzha Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 104 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Alappuzha is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Alappuzha district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). Pp Chitharanjan, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated K. S. Manoj of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 11644 votes.

Alappuzha Assembly constituency is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate K.c. Venugopal won the Alappuzha parliamentary seat by defeating Am Ariff of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 63513 votes.

Alappuzha Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 201859 voters in the Alappuzha constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 97674 were male in Alappuzha and 104185 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 4573 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Alappuzha in 2021 was 391 (348 men and 43 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Alappuzha constituency was 193109. Out of this, 92997 were male and 100112 were female voters. There were zero voters who belonged to the third gender. 1663 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Alappuzha in 2016 was 384 (271 men and 113 women).

Alappuzha Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Alappuzha Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Alappuzha Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Alappuzha Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate PP Chitharanjan won the Alappuzha seat with a margin of 11644 votes (7.39%). He was polled 73412 votes with a vote share of 46.33%. He defeated Congress candidate Dr KS Manoj, who got 61768 votes with a vote share of 38.98%. BJP candidate Sandeep Vachaspati stood third with 21650 votes (13.66%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Dr TM Thomas Isaac won the Alappuzha seat with a margin of 31032 votes (19.87%). He was polled 83211 votes with a vote share of 53.29%. Congress candidate Laly Vincent got 52179 votes (33.42%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate Ranjith Sreenivas stood third with 18214 votes (11.66%).

Alappuzha Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Dr TM Thomas Isaac (CPM)

2011: Dr TM Thomas Isaac (CPM)

Alappuzha Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Alappuzha Assembly constituency was 158446 (78.29%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 156150 (80.68%).