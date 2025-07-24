Al-Qaeda module busted: Pak army, ISI-backed operatives planned major attacks in Delhi, UP, Gujarat Gujarat's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted a major social media module linked to Al-Qaeda and arrested four suspected terrorists involved in an anti-national conspiracy.

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough, sources have revealed explosive details in the case involving the Al-Qaeda module busted in Gujarat. According to the sources, the module was active at the behest of the Pakistani Army and ISI during Operation Sindoor. It aimed to radicalize a particular community in India via social media, attempting to turn sentiment in favor of Pakistan and against Operation Sindoor.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Wednesday claimed to have busted a terror module after arresting four persons, who were allegedly promoting the ideology of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a proscribed outfit. Those arrested were identified by police as Mohammad Faiq, a resident of Delhi, Zeeshan Ali, an inhabitant of Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Saifulla Qureshi, a native of Modasa town of Arvalli district, and Ahmedabad resident Mohammad Fardeen Shaikh.

Arested terrorists were in contact with Pakistan

The group was trying to create an online environment supportive of Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos, a counter-India campaign by the Pakistani military, to undermine Operation Sindoor, the sources said.

As per the sources, the module maintained frequent contact with Pakistani Army and ISI officials during Operation Sindoor and shared confidential information via two Pakistan-based social media accounts.

They were getting instructions through these social media accounts. The terrorists used these platforms to brainwash Indian youth by sharing jihadi content, including videos of Osama bin Laden and Maulana Asim Umar alias Sana ul Haq, to incite extremist ideology.

Mohammad Faiz, a highly educated individual working as a fast-food chain manager in Delhi, led the four-member cell. He is believed to have recruited and radicalized the other three members and set up social media accounts on multiple platforms to carry out the conspiracy against Operation Sindoor. Faiz was brainwashing the youth on social media accounts and training them for jihad.

Zeeshan Ali, caught in Noida, worked at a mobile shop. The other two suspects were tailors based in Gujarat.

Planning attacks in Delhi, UP, Gujarat after Op Sindoor

According to the sources, the module was plotting a major terror attack in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat following Operation Sindoor. The Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh ATS, and Gujarat ATS are working jointly on the case and are investigating further links.

Gujarat's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS has taken strict action in this case and registered a case against these four under relevant sections of UAPA and BNS. The investigation of the case is going on, and many revelations can be made in this case in the coming days.

Sanaul Haq's videos used to brainwash youths

The voice heard in the video has been identified as that of Sanaul Haq, the former chief of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), who was killed in Afghanistan in 2019. Originally a resident of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, Sanaul Haq, also known as Asif Umar, had fled India and was operating as a commander and recruiter for AQIS in Afghanistan.

Before the arrest of the four AQIS-linked terrorists, the Gujarat ATS had downloaded several incriminating videos. These videos featured jihadi content, including visuals where Al-Qaeda flags were displayed, and were uploaded by the accused on various social media platforms.

During the investigation, many such videos and messages were found on their phones and social media, in which there was talk of waging jihad in the name of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' in India. A sword was also recovered from one of the accused and a video was found in which he was saying "Allah Hu Akbar" while waving the sword. The purpose of their posts was to incite the youth to violence and to provoke them against the democratic institutions of the country.

Authorities have revealed that many youths from Sambhal were radicalized by Sanaul Haq's propaganda and lured into joining AQIS. The arrested terrorists were using videos of Sanaul Haq and Osama bin Laden to brainwash and recruit youth, continuing to spread his extremist ideology even after his death.

