Al Falah University faces more scrutiny; Centre orders forensic audit, ED probe after links to Delhi blast Delhi blast news: Three doctors associated with the Al Falah University have been detained by the investigating agencies for hatching a sinister plot to carry out terror attacks across India, Delhi blast being a fallout of the plan.

New Delhi:

The Centre has ordered a forensic audit of all records of Al-Falah University, which has come under scrutiny following the Delhi blast. It has also directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and other financial investigation agencies to examine the money trail of the Haryana-based institution, PTI has reported.

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which lasted for about one and a half hours and reviewed the progress of the ongoing probe into the November 10 blast near Red Fort that claimed 13 lives and left several others injured.

"An order has been issued to conduct a forensic audit of all records of Al-Falah University. The ED and other financial agencies have also been asked to trace the university’s money trail," sources said.

Al Falah University's Delhi blast links

Located in Dhauj in Haryana’s Faridabad district near Delhi, Al-Falah University is a private institution that also runs a hospital on its campus. Dr Umar Nabi, who was allegedly driving the Haryana-registered car that exploded, was employed at the university as an assistant professor.

Three doctors associated with the university have been detained by the investigating agencies.

According to its website, Al-Falah University was established by the Haryana Legislative Assembly under the Haryana Private Universities Act. Its medical college, Al-Falah Medical College, is also affiliated with the university.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the university said it was extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities to help them reach a fair and conclusive determination in the matter concerning national security.

On Monday, a high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near Delhi’s Red Fort, killing 13 people and injuring several others. The incident came just hours after authorities busted a “white-collar terror module” and arrested eight individuals, including three doctors linked to Al-Falah University.