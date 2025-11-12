Al Falah University, under scrutiny after Delhi blast, hired professor dismissed in J&K over terror links The Al-Falah University in Faridabad fired a professor named Nissar-ul-Hassan who had been dismissed from service at a government hospital over his links to terror outfits in 2013.

The Al-Falah University in Haryana's Faridabad, already under the lens after two of its resident doctors were linked to the blast near Red Fort in Delhi that left 12 people dead on Monday, November 10, has now been revealed to have employed a professor who had been dismissed from service by the Jammu and Kashmir administration over alleged terror outfits in 2013.

According to documents accessed by India TV, Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan, who was earlier serving as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital in Srinagar, was dismissed from service by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in 2023 under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India. The article empowers the government to terminate a public servant without a departmental inquiry in matters concerning the security of the state.

Nissar is currently untraceable with a search on by authorities in connection with the investigation into the Delhi blast. Sources said he has gone underground after the incident, which came just hours after a massive explosive recovery from locations linked to the two main suspects working at the university.

Doctor employed by Al-Falah was dismissed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2013

The dismissal order, issued on November 21, 2023, stated that the Lieutenant Governor was satisfied, after reviewing the facts and information available, that Dr Nisar-ul-Hassan’s activities were such as to justify his removal from service.

Despite this, India TV has obtained documents showing that Dr Nisar was later employed as a Senior Resident Doctor at Al-Falah University and was also pursuing studies at its medical college.

Dr Nisar is reportedly absconding following the recent Delhi blasts. His daughter has been taken into custody for questioning.