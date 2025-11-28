Al-Falah founder used forged documents to acquire land of deceased Hindus, ED probe reveals According to the ED, several people whose signatures and thumb impressions were shown on the GPA had died between 1972 and 1998. Despite this, a GPA dated January 7, 2004, was made in their names for transferring the property.

New Delhi:

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found that Al-Falah University chairperson Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui acquired land in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar by forging documents in the names of five deceased landowners. The probe agency revealed that land Khasra No. 792 was transferred to Siddiqui's Tarbia Education Foundation on the basis of a forged General Power of Attorney (GPA).

It should be noted that the role of Al-Falah University, which is based in Haryana's Faridabad, has come under scanner after the three doctors who were working there were involved in the November 10 blast near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi that claimed the lives of 15 people.

According to the ED, several people whose signatures and thumb impressions were shown on the GPA had died between 1972 and 1998. Despite this, a GPA dated January 7, 2004, was made in their names for transferring the property. The five individuals whose names were used to make a GPA were:

Nathu – died in 1972

Harbans Singh – died in 1991

Harkesh – died in 1993

Shiv Dayal – died in 1998

Jai Ram – died in 1998

The central agency's probe also revealed that a registered sale deed was prepared on June 27, 2013, nine years after the false GPA was created. The document showed that the land worth Rs 75 lakh was sold to the Tarbia Education Foundation by one, named Vinod Kumar, who signed on behalf of all the owners. The Tarbia Education Foundation was the 'ultimate beneficiary' of the fraud, believes the ED, which is now investigating who were involved in the case.

Coming to Siddiqui, the Al-Falah University chairperson has been arrested by the ED under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), following searches against the trustees and promoters of the medical college-cum-hospital.

"The role of Siddiqui in effectively controlling the trust and its activities has been brought out by multiple pieces of evidence," an ED official had said. "Exhaustive evidence, including recovery of cash from trustees, diversion of funds to family concern, layering of funds, etc, clearly establish the pattern of generation and layering of proceeds of crime."

Also Read - Al Falah University's deep-rooted terror links: 2008 Indian Mujahideen bomber found to former student