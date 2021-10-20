Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for claiming credit for Kushinagar International Airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the BJP for claiming the work of his government as its own.

"They (BJP) have not placed even a brick in the foundation but now they have come to inaugurate the work initiated by the Samajwadi Party. They have come with scissors, ribbons, garlands and sweets. BJP should remember that becoming a pilot does not make one the owner of the plane - more so if the runway you are using is on land that has been prepared by another," he tweeted in Hindi.

Akhilesh has repeatedly been accusing the BJP of claiming credit for work initiated by his government. On more than one occasion, he has said that "Let them show me one project that they have initiated and completed."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new international airport at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and said his government has taken a number of steps to instil new energy in the aviation sector.

Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists. The new airport, built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, is part of the government's endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world.

After inaugurating the airport, PM Modi said it will boost connectivity and tourism, while also helping develop an entire economic ecosystem in the region and create new job opportunities. He said the government's special attention to the development of places associated with Lord Buddha and developing Kushinagar are among the top priority areas for the UP and central governments.

