Akhilesh Yadav's heated exchange with KC Venugopal in Parliament: 'Don't need to learn politics from you'

New Delhi:

A heated brief exchange took place between Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader KC Venugopal during Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday, sparking speculation about differences within the Opposition alliance over the NEET paper leak issue, which saw the Samajwadi Party chief and Rahul Gandhi being detained following their sit-in protest near PM Modi's residence on Tuesday.

According to sources, the exchange took place during Opposition protests over the demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged examination irregularities. Sources said Venugopal, speaking on behalf of the Congress, reiterated the demand for the minister's resignation and urged Congress MPs to move into the Well of the House in protest.

At the same time, Speaker Om Birla reportedly called upon Akhilesh Yadav to speak. However, Congress MPs continued raising slogans, prompting Akhilesh to express his displeasure. According to sources, Akhilesh remarked, "Both of you have spoken, but I was not allowed to speak. There seems to be an understanding between you."

Don't teach us politics: Akhilesh's jab at Congress leader

Sources further claimed that Venugopal objected to the remark, saying Akhilesh should not make such an allegation and pointed out that Congress leaders themselves had faced police action during the protests. During the reported conversation, sources claimed Akhilesh also said, "You should not teach us politics." The exchange reportedly took place after the House had been adjourned, with microphones switched off.

Responding to the reports later, Akhilesh Yadav downplayed any suggestion of a rift with the Congress and stressed that the Opposition remained united on the substantive issues.

Speaking to reporters, the Samajwadi Party MP said the demand of the Opposition, students and youth was the same the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should come first, followed by a discussion in Parliament. He said students across the country had been demanding accountability, alleging that examination paper leaks were not confined to a single test. Referring to reports of over 150 paper leaks nationwide, including more than 20 in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh said lakhs of students and their families had suffered because of repeated irregularities.

He also referred to the recent Opposition protest, alleging that police had manhandled elected representatives. "When Rahul Gandhi, I and other MPs went there, our clothes were also pulled and torn. Since when has the police started behaving like this, especially with elected representatives?" he asked. Akhilesh further said the government had already acknowledged irregularities in the NEET examination by ordering a re-examination in some cases, but was still avoiding responsibility. He said the Opposition should be allowed to raise these concerns inside Parliament.

Addressing speculation about differences within the INDIA bloc, Akhilesh said there was no bitterness between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress. He acknowledged that there may have been speculation over differences regarding the upcoming Assembly elections but maintained that the alliance remained united on larger public issues.

"The issue before us is coordination among Opposition parties. In today's era of social media, information spreads instantly, leaving no room to retract or correct it," he said. While individual political interests may differ, he added, the concerns of the youth, students, the NEET examination, unemployment, inflation and farmers were common to all Opposition parties.

Akhilesh also criticised the government's handling of the education sector, saying that if governments in power for years could not ensure the proper functioning of even a single medical college, it raised serious questions about the assurances being given to students. He reiterated that the Opposition's priority remained securing accountability from the government and ensuring that students' concerns were addressed in Parliament.

Also read: 'Education system compromised, Pradhan incapable': Rahul Gandhi's sharp attack on NEET paper leak | Top Quotes