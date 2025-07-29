Akhilesh Yadav questions ceasefire decision during Op Sindoor, says 'could have taught lesson to Pakistan' During the ongoing Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav took a critical stance and raised pointed questions about the government's handling of the situation. He referred to the Pahalgam terror attack as an "intelligence failure".

New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticised the government, questioning the logic behind declaring a sudden ceasefire following a successful military operation. He remarked that India missed an opportunity to deliver a stern message to Pakistan and "could have taught them a lesson." He also took a jibe at the Centre over US President Donald Trump announcing the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Speaking in the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, Yadav said, "I want to thank the Indian Army. The Indian Army is at the forefront in the world. We are all proud of their bravery. We are proud of our army. When the army started its operation, the terrorist bases of Pakistan were attacked. Apart from this, the Pakistan airbase was also destroyed. When our army could have taught Pakistan a lesson forever. Due to this, Pakistan would never have gathered the courage to do this in the future. Watching the big channels, it seemed that Karachi is ours, Lahore is ours, and now PoK will be ours. We want to know how the government backed down. What was the reason due to which the government had to announce a ceasefire? We were hoping the government itself would have announced it. But since they have deep friendships, the government asked their friend to announce the ceasefire."

Launch of Operation Sindoor symbol of govt's intelligence failure

The Samajwadi Party MP further said, "It is unfortunate that even after so many years of independence, such issues still remain. This is a matter of protecting the country. Why don't we all together make a policy that the borders should always remain peaceful? The Pahalgam incident has proved that negligence can take the lives of our citizens."

He further accused the government of taking advantage of the public's emotions to rule the country. "The day the Pahalgam incident happened, every tourist was asking why there was no one there to protect them in the midst of danger. The question is why there was no one to save them when the incident happened. The government had said that after the removal of 370, no such incident would happen, and tourism would increase. People had gone there trusting the government; in such a situation, the biggest question is - who will take responsibility for the security lapse? The government which claims that there would be no terrorist incidents after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir."

Samajwadi Party SP further attacked the Centre over the Pahalgam attack and called 'Operation Sindoor' a symbol of the government's intelligence failure. "Who will take responsibility for 'intelligence lapse' in Pahalgam attack, asks Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha," Akhilesh questioned in Lok Sabha.

Akhilesh Yadav questions timing of Operation Mahadev

SP chief questioned the timing of Operation Mahadev in the Lok Sabha. "We are all happy that the terrorists have been killed. But who is taking political advantage of this everywhere? When it came to support, all the political parties were with you. After all, why did the encounter happen only yesterday? If you know so much about technology, then why has the vehicle carrying RDX not been caught till date in Pulwama? Even today, if BJP wants, they can find out which route the vehicle came from to Pulwama."

