Akhilesh Yadav on Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 'This is a government that crushes constitution'

Calling Yogi Adityanath government one which 'crushes the constitution,' Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Addressing a press conference held at the office of the Samajwadi Party, he said that everyone has seen everything, yet the guilty have not been caught yet.

"Whoever saw the video of the Lakhimpur incident has condemned the incident. This is a government that crushes the constitution. Everyone has seen everything, yet the guilty have not been caught yet. Every family I met said that the guilty should be punished," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"But the government is still sleeping, the government still wants to save them (convicts). This government is only for the powerful people, this government is not for the farmers. People are watching all this, BJP will be wiped out in the coming time," Yadav added.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.

The SP leader said that as the matter is up with the Supreme Court now and there is hope that the families will get justice.

