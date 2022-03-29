Akhilesh Yadav laces welcome speech for new UP assembly speaker with stinging remark on Yogi govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Akhilesh Yadav

The first day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly saw some light-humour moments during the address of Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav. This was the first session which was held its first session after the new state government was sworn-in on March 25 under the leader of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Samajwadi Party chief welcomed the newly-elected Speaker Satish Mahana. His address which was in Hindi, primarily had some cautious advice for the Speaker and under-the -belt remarks for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, which retained power for the second consecutive term in the state.

Akhilesh said, "Hope you will see that elected govt doesn't become a dictator. (Chuni hui sarkar, tanashah sarkar na ban jaye, ye aapko dhyan dena hoga adhyaksh ji). You will have to listen to the Opposition too. (Bhale hi aap right se hain par aapko abb left ka bhi dhyan dena hoga).

Taking a swipe at the Yogi government, he said, "Good that I went abroad... because hadn't it been the case, the state would not have got Lucknow Expressway and Kanpur Metro by the Samajwadi Party."

