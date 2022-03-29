Tuesday, March 29, 2022
     
  PM Modi inaugurates 5.21 lakh houses of beneficiaries of PMAY scheme in Madhya Pradesh under 'Grah Pravesham' programme
  SP's Sanjay Lathar made Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council
  BJP MLA Ramesh Tawadkar elected Speaker of Goa Assembly
  Visit of Israel's PM Naftali Bennett to India has been postponed. He was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5
Akhilesh Yadav laces welcome speech for new UP assembly speaker with stinging remark on Yogi govt

The Samajwadi Party chief welcomed the newly-elected Speaker Satish Mahana.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Updated on: March 29, 2022 15:16 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
Image Source : PTI/ FILE

Akhilesh Yadav

The first day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly saw some light-humour moments during the address of Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav. This was the first session which was held its first session after the new state government was sworn-in on March 25 under the leader of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Samajwadi Party chief welcomed the newly-elected Speaker Satish Mahana. His address which was in Hindi, primarily had some cautious advice for the Speaker and under-the -belt remarks for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, which retained power for the second consecutive term in the state.

Akhilesh said, "Hope you will see that elected govt doesn't become a dictator. (Chuni hui sarkar, tanashah sarkar na ban jaye, ye aapko dhyan dena hoga adhyaksh ji). You will have to listen to the Opposition too. (Bhale hi aap right se hain par aapko abb left ka bhi dhyan dena hoga).

Taking a swipe at the Yogi government, he said, "Good that I went abroad... because hadn't it been the case, the state would not have got Lucknow Expressway and Kanpur Metro by the Samajwadi Party."

