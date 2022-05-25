'Tu Tu Main Main': Maurya, Akhilesh indulge in ugly spat in assembly; Yogi intervenes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Leader of Opposition and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav arrive to attend Budget Session of UP Assembly

Highlights Commotion ensued in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav got into a spat.

A ruckus was caused thereafter, which led UP CM Yogi Adityanath to intervene.

Akhilesh Yadav-Keshav Prasad Maurya spat: Commotion ensued in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Wednesday after deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav got into an argument. A ruckus was caused thereafter, which led UP CM Yogi Adityanath to intervene and slam Yadav for the kind of language he used in the assembly.

Expressing displeasure over Akhilesh Yadav's behavior, Yogi stood up in the assembly and said, "There is no need to do tu tu main main inside the assembly."

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Akhilesh Yadav got into a spat when Maurya was interrupted by Yadav, during his address to the assembly. In response, Maurya brought up the Saifai issue, which in turn upset Yadav. This led to him making personal remarks against Maurya, and a ruckus ensued due to which CM Yogi had to intervene.

Akhilesh Yadav launched an attack on the BJP government, in the UP assembly on Wednesday. He called them the "most unsuccessful government in history". To this, Maurya stood up to respond, but was interrupted as Yadav asked, "when will we be able to sit in the Lok Bhawan?". Maurya reiterated saying BJP has dominance over the Lok Bhawan. Maurya also said, "If the cycle gets punctured, the people of Uttar Pradesh will probably repair the puncture."

On Tuesday as well, Yadav kept taking potshots at the BJP government. During the zero hours, Yadav referred to the crime against women in Allahabad, Chandauli, Siddharthnagar, and Lalitpur, claiming that maximum crimes against women were committed in UP.

Referring to a girl's rape allegedly by an SHO in Lalitpur, he said the case was registered only after the CM went there.

Adityanath retorted to Yadav saying, "You support every criminal who spreads anarchy in the state and practices hooliganism." Appreciating his government, he said in the past five years, better law and order have prevailed. "We got wide public support," he said referring to the BJP numbers in the House. "For crimes related to women, our government constituted anti-Romeo squads in 2017, and along with it in 2018, POCSO courts were established," he said.

