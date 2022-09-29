'EC deliberately reduced votes of Yadavs & Muslims on BJP's diktat': Akhilesh Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav was elected the chief of Samajwadi Party on Thursday.

Akhilesh on UP polls: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the election commission had deliberately reduced votes of Yadavs and Muslims by 20,000 in almost every Vidhan sabha seat on the command of Bharatiya Janata Party and its aides.

"The leader said that if a probe is conducted, it will be found that names of many people were removed," SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"This government is not made by people, even people don't believe how the Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government. "They and their machinery snatched away the government from Samajwadi party because they knew if they lose power in UP they will lose power in Delhi," said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

The comment by Yadav comes on a day when he was unanimously elected president of the Samajwadi Party for the third consecutive time, said the party's secretary general Ram Gopal Yadav.

Declaring the result of the election at the Samajwadi Party national convention at Ramabai Ambedkar stadium here, Ram Gopal Yadav said Akhilesh Yadav was the only candidate for the post.

Taking over from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav became SP president for the first time at an emergency meeting of the party in January 2017 and for the second time at the party's national convention in Agra in October the same year.

