Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP for Sambhal violence, calls for parliamentary discussion on matter

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a role in the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Yadav demanded a detailed discussion in Parliament on the issue, calling for accountability and transparency. Referring to the incident, Yadav accused the BJP of orchestrating events that led to unrest in the region. He emphasised the need for the central government to address the allegations and ensure justice for those affected by the violence.

Speaking further, Yadav labelled the Sambhal incident as a "well-planned conspiracy," claiming it was aimed at disrupting the communal harmony of the region. "The incident that took place in Sambhal is a well-planned conspiracy and the brotherhood in Sambhal has been shot. The talks of excavation throughout the country done by BJP and its allies will destroy the brotherhood of the country," he added.

Ram Gopal Yadav alleges of police brutality in Sambhal

The SP chief's statements followed his party colleague Ram Gopal Yadav's remarks in the Rajya Sabha about alleged police excesses during the incident in Sambhal. Yadav alleged police brutality during the incident in Sambhal on November 24. According to Yadav, an extensive police deployment was carried out in the district from early morning without informing the locals about its purpose. He stated that the District Magistrate (DM), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), lawyers, and others entered a mosque accompanied by drums, causing suspicion among the crowd, who feared vandalism.

Yadav claimed that unrest began when the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) opened a water tank inside the mosque, raising concerns among locals about potential tampering. The unrest reportedly escalated into violence, during which police fired shots, leading to five deaths and injuries to 20 others. He also alleged that numerous cases were filed, many individuals were jailed, and detainees were subjected to severe beatings.

