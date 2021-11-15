Akhilesh accuses BJP govt of compromising on quality of Purvanchal Expressway, calls it 'half-baked'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh accuses BJP govt of compromising on quality of Purvanchal Expressway

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday charged the BJP government with compromising on the quality of Purvanchal Expressway in a bid to cut down the project cost and inaugurate it before the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls slated for 2022, to claim the credit.

"In a bid to make it cheap, there has been a compromise on its quality. In order to take credit ahead of the polls, the BJP is going to inaugurate the half-baked Purvanchal Expressway," the SP chief told reporters.

He said the foundation of the expressway was laid during his party's tenure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the expressway in Sultanpur on November 16. Built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore, the Expressway starts from Chand Sarai village in Lucknow. It will pass through Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had launched the construction of the six-lane Purvanchal Expressway from Lucknow to Ghazipur via Azamgarh. The Expressway can be expanded to eight lanes in the future.

