Akash missile system thwarts Pakistan's attack: All you need to know about indigenous air defence powerhouse

New Delhi:

In a major escalation, the Pakistan Army and Air Force launched over 30 surface-to-air missiles targeting 15 key locations across India. However, India’s robust air defence shield, often referred to as the Air Defence Umbrella, successfully neutralised the threat, safeguarding both military installations and civilian areas.

The Pakistani forces coordinated a sustained offensive, but the Indian Air Force (IAF), utilising systems like the Akash MR-SAM and other advanced air defence platforms, effectively intercepted and destroyed the incoming threats.

The IAF had preemptively deployed a comprehensive and layered air defence network, which played a pivotal role in protecting all critical assets. The attack also involved Pakistani drones, which were successfully jammed using India's electronic warfare capabilities.

In a powerful counter-strike, the Indian Air Force used Harop and Harpy drones to target and destroy Pakistan’s air defence infrastructure in Lahore, showcasing India’s precision strike and retaliatory capabilities.

Akash: The indigenous shield

The Akash Missile System is fully integrated into the defensive posture. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Akash system plays a central role in India's self-reliant defence strategy under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

With 96% indigenous content, Akash reflects India’s growing capabilities in producing high-end military technology domestically. It is currently in operational service with both the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, tasked with protecting vital assets against a variety of aerial threats, including enemy fighter aircraft, UAVs, helicopters, and cruise missiles.

Advanced capabilities and strategic role

The Akash missile features a solid-fuel, ramjet propulsion system, capable of reaching speeds of Mach 2.5 to 3.5 (up to 4,200 km/h). It has an operational range of 4.5 to 25 km and can engage targets at altitudes of up to 18 km. The system uses command guidance, a digital autopilot, and includes self-destruct mechanisms to minimize collateral damage in case of target miss.

Each missile is capable of carrying a 60 kg warhead, which can be conventional or nuclear. The system boasts a kill probability of 88% with a single missile and up to 99% when fired in a salvo of two.

Integrated system architecture

A typical Akash battery includes:

Rajendra PESA fire control radar

Self-propelled missile launchers

Battery-level control centres

A Group Control Centre (GCC)

Complete C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence) integration

Its mobility on tracked tanks and wheeled platforms enables rapid redeployment across a variety of terrains — from mountainous regions to desert zones, ensuring flexibility in both offensive and defensive roles.

Global exports and future development

India has already exported the Akash system to Armenia, reinforcing its reputation in the global defence market. Several countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Egypt, and Brazil, have expressed interest in acquiring the system, showcasing its international appeal.

Looking ahead, the Akash NG (Next Generation) is under development. This upgraded variant will feature:

A canisterized launch system

An active radar seeker

An extended range of up to 70 km

The Akash NG aims to counter more sophisticated aerial threats, including stealth aircraft and high-speed missiles.

A strategic layer in India’s defence architecture

While imported platforms like the S-400 are vital for long-range, high-altitude interception, the Akash missile fills the crucial mid-tier layer in India’s multi-layered air defence strategy. It effectively bridges the gap between man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) and long-range systems, enhancing overall operational depth.