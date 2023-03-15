'Well deserved change': Akasa Air passenger posts photo of air hostess in new uniform

Follow us on Image Source : IN.LINKEDIN.COM/IN/DIMISHRA Akasa Air passenger shares cabin crew member in comfortable uniform.

An Akasa Air passenger shared a photo of a cabin crew member who was wearing custom trousers, a jacket and sneakers on-board flight saying it was happy to see a well deserved change.

Taking to LinkedIn, a user named Diksha Mishra shared the post saying, "I recently took a flight from Akasa Air and was suprised but really happy to see a well deserved change."

"Attached is a picture showing how comfortable the air hostess is in her new uniform. No more killer heels to run the services. Absolute comfort and I am sure it was long pending for these humans," she wrote.

"Congratulations Akasa Air on breaking the norms. Good luck for your operations in aviation industry," she added. Check out the post here.

Responding to Diksha's messages, Akasa Air responded saying, "Thank you so much, Diksha! One of our core values is comfort. We believe that providing outstanding service requires a high level of comfort. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon."

Akasa Air, backed by late ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, started its first service between Mumbai and Ahmedabad on August 7, 2022.

ALSO READ | Bangalore-bound Akasa Air flight suffers bird hit; returns safely to Mumbai airport

ALSO READ | Woman shares objectionable messages sent by Rapido driver on WhatsApp, company reacts

Latest India News