Akasa Air Pune-Bengaluru flight aborts takeoff due to last-minute technical glitch, passengers deplaned An Akasa Air flight from Pune to Bengaluru was delayed after a last-minute technical glitch was detected in the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Passengers, who remained seated for nearly ninety minutes, were asked to deplane. The airline is yet to announce a revised departure schedule.

Pune:

Passengers onboard an Akasa Air flight from Pune to Bengaluru faced major inconvenience on Tuesday after they were asked to deplane following a technical snag detected at the last moment. Travellers had already taken their seats inside the Boeing 737 MAX and remained inside the cabin for nearly one and a half hours before the crew announced that everyone would have to disembark.

Technical issue surfaces minutes before departure

The flight, scheduled to depart at 8.50 am, had begun boarding around 8.10 am. According to a passenger, the aircraft was almost ready for take-off when a sudden technical issue was flagged. Speaking to PTI, the passenger said, "Akasa Air Bangalore-bound flight-- QP1312-- from Pune on January 13 is held up at Pune airport. Passengers had boarded the aircraft and the flight was getting ready for departure when some technical issue was reported in the aircraft at the last minute. Later, all the passengers were deplaned."

New departure time still unclear

As per the passengers, the airline has not announced any revised departure time yet. Many travellers were left waiting inside the terminal without clarity on when the aircraft would be ready.

Akasa Air joins international airlines' association IATA

It should be noted hee that Akasa Air joined global airlines' grouping International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a member last week. IATA represents over 360 airlines, including Indian carriers Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and SpiceJet. In a release on Friday, Akasa Air said it became an IATA member after completing IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) which is mandatory for membership.

"We are excited to welcome Akasa Air as an IATA member. India's aviation potential is huge, with the industry supporting 7.7 million jobs and USD 53.6 billion in economic contribution," Regional Vice President for Asia-Pacific for IATA Sheldon Hee said. With a fleet of 31 Boeing 737 MAX planes. Akasa Air connects 26 domestic and 6 international cities.

